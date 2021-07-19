We have already been expecting that Microsoft will release Windows 11 in October after the date appeared on some of Microsoft’s promotional screenshots.

Now Intel has added some more support to the rumour, with the company calling Windows 11 the October 2021 Update in its driver documentation.

The entry appears in the release notes of DCH GPU driver 30.0.100.9684.

Releasing the OS in October, only three and a half months from now may seem somewhat premature for a newly unveiled OS, but Windows 11 users report the OS is surprisingly stable and unproblematic, though of course it very much depends on what else Microsoft adds to the operating system between now and then.

