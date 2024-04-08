Monkey see, monkey do? Bing tests removing cache links after Google did months ago

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Bing is currently testing the removal of cache links, following a similar decision by Google earlier this year.

The “cached” link found under certain search results served two primary purposes. Firstly, it allowed users to access outdated content by displaying a snapshot of the website as it appeared when Bing last crawled it. This would be particularly useful if the information were no longer available on the live website.

If a website was down for maintenance or experiencing high traffic, clicking the “Cached” link would often display a working copy of the website from Bing’s cache. This allowed users to access the website even if it was temporarily unavailable.

This change brought Bing’s user interface into line with Google’s. Unlike Google, Bing will not offer the ability to visit a cached page directly.

Unfortunately, that feature is not currently supported, and there are no plans to add support for it at this time. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) April 4, 2024

Another case of monkey see, monkey do. Can Bing for once be original and not follow Google’s lead into the septic tank? Someone commented.

Why is Bing removing the cache link? Well, the cache link is not used as frequently as other search features, and it is becoming increasingly incompatible with modern web technologies like JavaScript. Additionally, there are alternative solutions available for accessing historical content.

