A leaked trailer and premature release date didn’t stop Activision from announcing Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on their own terms. Oh, and it’s a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Activision states that the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign features high-definition visuals – up to 4K resolution and HDR support on console.”

Just like Modern Warfare 2019, the remastered game will see substantial PC features that elevate it from its original mediocre PC version. The new PC port will include an uncapped frame rate and ultrawide monitor support alongside various other additions.

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is only the game’s campaign and does not feature any of the original game’s additional content. That’s right, no Spec Ops. For that, you’ll have to get Modern Warfare 2019.

The remastered Call of Duty game is available right now on PlayStation 4. Xbox One and PC players can both pre-order the title; the latter being available on Blizzard’s BattleNet client. Xbox One and PC players will get the game on April 30th.