Microsoft has announced that they will be rolling out an updated comment feature in PowerPoint in the next few weeks. The Modern Comments experience helps improve users collaborative experience with features such as resolving comments, anchoring comments to objects and text, and improved @mentions.

The new commenting experience (currently available in Preview to Office Insiders) answers several popular feature requests and significantly improves collaboration.

A comment will now anchor to objects. If users move the object, the comment moves with it.

Comments can now be anchored to text. This feature will be rolling out to Production Windows and Mac builds between June and August of 2021. Users on web and Insiders builds may have this feature earlier.

Comments in the margins on web. Comments will appear to the right of user’s slides by default on web, keeping their comments closer to their content.

Users can now mark threads of comments as resolved. Resolved comments won’t appear in the margin but can still be seen in the Comments Pane.

Modern comments can only be edited by the person who created them.

Improved notification emails let recipients see the context of the comment and reply directly from the email.

The new modern comments experience will affect files where the first comment was added after your organization has the tenant admin setting enabled. Existing files with comments will not be affected

Modern comments can’t be read by PowerPoint 2019 or older, including subscription and perpetual versions. End users will be notified about unsupported comments in their presentations, with a prompt to open the file in PowerPoint for the web to review the modern comments.

Modern Comments will begin rolling out in early September for targeted release (entire org and specific users) and is expected to complete the rollout by late October.

For Standard release, it will begin rolling out in late October and expect to complete rollout late January.