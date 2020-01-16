The free-to-play mobile RPG Mobius Final Fantasy is one of the latest games to be shuttered, with its servers officially set to go offline globally in June 2020 after five years of operation.

The news was announced on the official Mobius Final Fantasy website, with the company also revealing that the Japanese version of the mobile game will be pulled on March 31st, 2020.

All other players will be able to see the Warrior of Despair story arc to its conclusion on June 30th, 2020, at 6pm PDT. Once the story is concluded, the servers will be pulled, putting the game to rest.

Purchases of Magicite, Mobius Final Fantasy’s in-game premium currency, will be available until March 31st, 2020. Any Magicite purchased during this time or previously can be used until the game goes offline.

The Mobius Final Fantasy Operations Team also issued the following statement:

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our players who have supported us since service began back on August 3, 2016. It is with heavy heart that we must now bring you this sad news.” “We will continue to implement updates to in-game events, including the conclusion of the Warrior of Despair story, until the end of service, so it is our fondest hope that you will see our adventurers’ fates out to the very last.” “Thank you for fighting alongside the Warriors of Light and for being a part of the world of Mobius Final Fantasy. May you continue to bring the light of hope to those around you.”

Mobius Final Fantasy first launched in Japan in June 2015, with a worldwide release in August 2016. The game followed Wol, who awoke in the world of Palamecia while suffering from amnesia.

The game is available to play for free on iOS, Android, and Microsoft Windows, for anyone who wants to jump in before its shutdown.