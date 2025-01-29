MLB The Show 25's absence from Game Pass may push the game's fall

MLB The Show 25 won't launch on Game Pass this year

by Rafly Gilang 

Key notes

  • Sony said that it won’t launch MLB The Show 25 on subscription services this year, including Game Pass.
  • That’s the first MLB The Show title to skip the subscription service since its first series.
  • Analysts now predict that the game’s sales and engagement rates may be taking a hit due to this.
MLB The Show 25 on Game Pass

It’s been a routine that MLB The Show would arrive on day one of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass every year. But now, it seems like Sony is taking another alternative for this year’s MLB The Show 25.

The Japanese gaming giant says while announcing this year’s cover stars, “The game will not be on platform subscription services in 2025.” That also includes Sony’s own PlayStation Plus services.

That’s the first time since the series’ Xbox debut in 2021 that it won’t be included on the subscription service. The game will still be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, with early access for Digital Deluxe Edition buyers starting on March 14.

Mat Piscatella, a researcher over at Circana, predicts a big plummetting in player numbers of MLB The Show 25 on Xbox Series consoles. The previous game, The Show 24, was the 14th best-selling game of 2024 and had a higher engagement rate on the Xbox Series by 8% compared to PS5’s 3%, so it won’t be surprising that the game is taking a hit.

“This is likely to result in a significant dip in players on Xbox Series, as the title has been released day 1 on Game Pass for several years,” Piscatella says.

Xbox Game Pass day-one releases actually contributed so much to the gaming industry’s economy.

Microsoft, which now owns Call of Duty publisher Activision, has reportedly made almost $500 million in gaming revenues in December 2024. It was mostly driven by Black Ops 6 sales, which arrived in October on day one on Game Pass, although other titles like the new Indiana Jones also made the cut.

