If you’re unable to watch or stream on Mixer then you’re not alone. The service seems to be down for users in parts of the US and UK along with a couple of other countries.

According to DownDetector, Mixer is facing outages on both the eastern and western coast of the US, parts of the UK and Asia. The issue was first reported at around 1 AM UK time. Mixer’s official Twitter account hasn’t commented on the problem but several others have reported sign-in or streaming issues.

We don’t have an official update from Microsoft at the moment but we will keep you in the loop if anything changes or we get a comment on the outage.