Have you ever wanted to boot up a classic Windows 95 thick-boy within your favourite survival crafting game? Well, with the new Minecraft VM Computers mod allows you to do just that!

Combining forces with the open-source Virtual Box virtual machine program, the Minecraft VM Computers mod allows players to order PC parts from a satellite orbiting the player’s world to build a computer that can be used within Minecraft.

Upon grabbing your PC parts, you’ll be able to mount an ISO file to boot up an operating system of your choosing; Windows 95 has been shown running within the crafting game.

One of the first things to get shown running with the Minecraft VM Computers mod is the original Doom game – of course. I wonder what else players will play inside Minecraft using this mod? Maybe Minecraft? Although that’s already been done in another clever way.