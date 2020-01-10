The Classic Doom ports of Doom and Doom 2 have received a sizeable update that introduces some intriguing new features.

Alongside the introduction of 60fps and quick saves, players of the Classic Doom ports can expect to experience new DOOM content in the form of add-ons.

In a first for console players, the two original titles in this iconic franchise will allow curated mods to be easily enjoyed. With the introduction of John Romero’s SIGIL, a recent megaWAD, TNT Evolution and The Plutonia Experiment, there’s some awesome new Doom content to be played.

In order to download the additional add-ons, players will have to sign into Bethesda Net and select which ones they wish to download. It’s just like downloading mods on Fallout 4!

“Because of the age of these games and the fractured nature of the DOOM community, we’re taking a different approach than some of our past cross-platform titles,” publisher Bethesda announced. “Every Add-on we make available will be fully tested by our QA and verified to work on all platforms. That means you can’t upload them yourselves. But we’ve already begun tracking down members of the DOOM community to discuss releasing their Add-ons, and hope to release many more in the future. Stay tuned!”

For the full patch notes for this update, read below.