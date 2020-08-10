Minecraft support will end on these devices from October 2020

Microsoft today announced they are ending support for Minecraft on certain older platforms from October 2020. From October 2020, Minecraft will not be supported on Samsung GearVR, Windows 10 Mobile, Android devices with less than 768MB of RAM, iOS devices running iOS 10 or below, or PCs with GPUs that only support DirectX 10.1 or below. Even after the end of support, you can continue to play Minecraft on these devices without any major issues. However, there are some limitations, you can read about it below.

This will prevent current players on Gear VR and Windows 10 Mobile devices from using multiplayer or Realms from these unsupported devices.

Players on affected Android or iOS devices who have a Realms subscription, will be able to continue accessing their Realm from affected devices until they choose to update it on a different device. Multiplayer will only work between devices on the same version.

If you have been playing Minecraft Realms subscription on one of these devices and would like to request a refund after October 2020, you can contact the respective support team listed below.

Source: Minecraft