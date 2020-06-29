The first Minecraft Dungeons DLC will be coming out on July 1st in the form of Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens.

Despite only releasing last month, Mojang has quickly revealed the next step for the kid-friendly Diablo-like and the next step begins with a boatload of new content.

Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens will see players taking on new foes, including the Leapleaf and Whisperer, all while journeying to defeat the vicious Jungle Abomination.

The new DLC will include three new missions that will grant you access to new weapons, armour and artefacts that will help you power up your character with bigger numbers and status effects.

Alongside Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens, a free update will be added to the game that includes some balancing changes, new items to play with and an all-new dungeon called the Lost Temple to fight through. Good stuff!

While all this is coming out, Mojang is hard at work on the next DLC for their action RPG: Creeping Winter. Sounds like we’ll be visiting a Winter biome with some Creepers, but that could be extremely wrong. Who knows? Mojang, that’s who!

When we reviewed the base game for Minecraft Dungeons, we thought it was pretty darn good. Here’s what we said: