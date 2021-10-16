Microsoft has announced the addition of a major title to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft will be adding both Minecraft Java Edition and Minecraft Bedrock edition to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The Java edition is the version that supports mods, while the Bedrock edition supports cross-play with consoles and mobile devices.

Till now Minecraft was only available on Xbox Game Pass for the console.

The titles will be hitting the service on the 2nd of November. See the announcement video below:

via Neowin.