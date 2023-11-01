Millions of Android N devices will no longer receive Chrome browser update

Updates to Google Chrome aren’t meant to be pushed indefinitely. If you’re running Chrome on your Android phone, how many updates you’ll get will depend on which version of Android you’re running. If you’re running Android Nougat (Android 7), however, you’ll not get the Chrome 120 update.

Google has confirmed that Chrome 119 will be the last version of Chrome that supports Android Nougat. Chrome 119 will inform users running Android Nougat on their devices about the end of support and tell them to upgrade their operating system to a newer version of Android.

Android Nougat was released seven years ago, and millions of devices are still running it. In other words, the end of support for Chrome will impact a significant number of people, especially those who use it as their default browser.

For those who don’t know, when you stop updating a piece of software, it can lead to security risks, compatibility issues, and many other problems. This also applies to Google Chrome. With you running an older version of Chrome, your device becomes more vulnerable to security issues. Not only that, but you’ll no longer receive any new features or improvements to the browser, which could lead to websites loading slower than they should.

If you care about security issues, you should upgrade to a newer version of Android or switch to a different browser that still has support for Android Nougat. How many of your readers are still running Android Nougat on their devices? Let us know in the comments section.

Source: Google; via AssembleDebug