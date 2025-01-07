Top Midjourney Prompts for Graphic Design: Illustrations, Logos, & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

These are the best Midjourney prompts for graphic design covering various domains, like product packaging, branding, logos, concept designs, and more.

Midjourney is a top-tier AI image generator that creates realistic and creatively unique images from text prompts. It’s great for overcoming creative blocks or generating reference images to spark new ideas.

Below, I’ll show you some great tips to get started.

Best Midjourney Prompts for Graphic Design

Check out these ideas you can use in various professional and personal projects.

1. Coffee Brew Packaging Design

If you’re a product designer, startup owner, business branding expert, or creative designer, this Midjourney prompt will help you create a unique design for coffee cups. It has abstract designs and a black-and-white background to make the best go-to cups.

Papercraft lightbox coffee packaging, branding graphic design style, black and white background with a pattern of large letters of the word “L i g H t” in bold lettering written all over the page, high contrast, screen print aesthetics. –personalize ute1zhl –s 200 –style raw.

2. Vector Logo Design Idea

Think sleek, bold, and retro! The E7 Chesley logo blends sharp blue-green hues with a checkmark that pops like Superman’s ‘S’. Clean lines and flat design make it perfect for branding, while the retro-style font adds flair.

vector logo for company called “E7 Chesley” with the letter e and an E as part of it, in blue green colors with check mark inside that is made up to be used like superman’s ‘S’ on shirt or brand , vector graphic design with text reading retro style font saying “P rar Yarkechk”, on light background, 2d flat icon, simple clean lines, vector graphics, logo for business group named spud k Representatives –ar 128:65 –s 250.

Image Credit: zia ur rehman @Discord

3. Ice-Cream Branding Design Idea

Are you an owner of an ice cream brand or working on a business branding project involving ice creams? You can use this prompt or tweak it a little to design the most unique brand design ideas using Midjourney.

Modern ice-cream branding, graphic design style, background with a pattern of large letters of the word “Othello” in bold lettering written all over the page, high contrast, screen print aesthetics. –tile –sref 3845913239 770 3211072856 –niji 6 –stylize 500 –personalize w4qquyu.

4. Retro Toy Graphic Design

If you’re looking for a cool and retro toy design idea for your merchandise startup business, check out this Midjourney prompt. It’ll generate an AI image of a Power Ranger watch with text for branding purposes. The default text is Crystal Bay which you can change.

80s toy, red and silver Power Ranger watch with a white screen that says “Crystal Bay (Training Township edited in the style of an early digital artist using early software used in web design)”. On each side is a different color symbol for one or more energy bar colors: a red diamond-shaped icon for a red beam, a yellow triangle facing up for green vines, a blue square representing a water surface, and a grey circle for earth dirt. The band has a large black plastic strap with a small gold metal pin fastening. –style raw.

5. Graphical Illustration of a Futuristic App

This Midjourney prompt for graphic design helps you create a concept mobile app idea with futuristic color palettes. The UI/UX design resembles that of Apple along with placeholder buttons for AI, brand name, etc.

new ” mobile app design for an AI voice assisitant called Stolz pne, which uses generative ai technology to create personalized artwork and graphics. The color palette is dark green with light red highlights. In the upper left corner of screen there’s text that says “SPainter”, in the top center section it has two buttons one labeled ‘AI’ , second button l?enders name S Anchorid , underneath on bottom right hand side below circular logo you can see apple icons. A simple single element UI icon symbol representing AI from Apple design language. On page ” New”. At the middle top of graphic there should be –ar 9:16

6. Graphic Design for a Taxi Brand Logo

This is a sleek logo with nostalgic objects like lighthouses, seagulls, and nautical touches like anchors or captain’s hats. With a pro color palette of blue, yellow, and white, this design is perfect for business cards, car decals, and mobile icons.

Design a sophisticated logo for ‘Captain Taxi’ that highlights a 2012 black Peugeot 5008 and the scenic beauty of Nida, Lithuania. Include elements like lighthouses or seagulls to reflect the coastal location, combined with nautical symbols such as a captain’s hat or anchor. Use a professional color scheme of blue, yellow, and white to make the logo stand out. The final design should be versatile enough for business cards, car decals, and a mobile app icon.

7. Car Rally Event Sticker Design

Are looking for a vintage-inspired graphic design or cartoons for a classical car rally event? Take a look at this Midjourney prompt that includes retro fonts, subtle textures, and more.

Create a vintage-inspired sticker design for a classic car rally event, with a primary red color as the main background. The design should have an elongated horizontal format, evoking a sense of nostalgia. At the center, feature a large, stylized number ‘7’ that captures the essence of vintage racing numbers. Flanking this number, place the year ‘2024’ in a bold, retro font on both sides to maintain symmetry. Above and below the central number, include the text ‘OLD TIMER CAR RALLY’ in a classic serif font, which should be bold and easily legible against the red background. Emphasize the text with white outlines to ensure it stands out. The overall shape of the sticker should be a wide rectangle with rounded corners, reminiscent of old racing car decals. Add subtle textures and slight wear-and-tear effects to the design to give it an authentic, weathered look, as if the sticker has been cherished over many years –ar 18:9

8. Angry Yellow Tiger as Car Decals

If you’re thinking of a fierce, stylized tiger in yellow and pink with bold purple stripes for a racing car decal, you’re in luck. This prompt creates a car decal design with a modern graffiti style.

Vector illustration of an abstract angry yellow and pink tiger with purple stripes in the style of modern graffiti. The tiger graphic is very stylised The vector graphics are on a flat background, with lines and a dynamic composition. The colors used are yellow, pink, dark grey, dark purple, white and cyan. This could be used as a race car decal warp. –ar 3:1

9. Graphic Design of a Concept Car

This is a Midjourney-based graphic design idea for a futuristic sports car that blends nature’s beauty with cutting-edge design. With soft purples, pinks, and metallic silvers, the glossy body reflects both sophistication and organic charm.

A sleek and futuristic sports car design inspired by nature, incorporating the elegance and curves of the foxglove flower. The car features smooth, aerodynamic lines that flow seamlessly across its body, resembling the tubular shape of the foxglove petals. The exterior is glossy and modern, with a gradient color scheme of soft purples, pinks, and metallic silvers. The headlights are sharp and elongated, mimicking the flower’s pointed tips, while subtle organic patterns are etched into the body for added detail. The wheels have petal-like spokes, enhancing the floral-inspired aesthetic. The background is a clean, minimal studio setting, highlighting the car’s unique design and natural elegance –ar 6:5 –stylize 250 –v 6.1

10. Futuristic Coffee Mug Design

In the age of generative AI, futuristic designs are in trend. One such example is this coffee mug design that you can use to mass-produce concept coffee mugs for art and crafts enthusiasts.

A studio shot of a coffee mug designed by BRAUN in the style of Sam Kaplan, Zachary Goulko, leika, wes anderson, 40mm anamorphic –no face, logo, fonts, letters, type, names, description, writting, letters, human –v 4 –upbeta

11. Intricate Tattoo Design Idea

How about a tattoo design of a bat with intricate, outstretched wings? It’s drawn with gothic linework, shading, and symmetrical balance.

A highly detailed tattoo design of a bat with outstretched wings, drawn in a gothic and mystical style. Intricate linework and shading, symmetrical composition, soft glowing highlights, surrounded by ornamental filigree and crescent moons. Black and gray ink with subtle hints of silver. A perfect blend of elegance and mystery. –ar 9:16 –v 6.1

12. Japanese Woodblock Print Design

This Japanese woodblock-inspired design showcases purple peonies with green leaves on an olive background. The artwork, perfect for jewelry designs, has a simple, refined look with two vertical stripes and a white “C” logo.

An illustration of purple peonies with green leaves on an olive background, in the style of Japanese woodblock prints. The design uses clean lines and subtle shading to highlight details, with a flat vector appearance that focuses on simplicity without any shadows or highlights. The illustration is drawn on top of two vertical stripes for use as a smartphone wallpaper. A white “C” logo appears at one end of each stripe. The artwork has clean edges, a minimalistic style, and is presented as vector art. –ar 9:16

13. Frozen Food Branding Design

Are you looking for a fresh idea to market your frozen food products? Use this Midjourney prompt for graphic design to create unique web apps and product packaging designs that your customers will like.

Web app interface design with a warm, empowering feel, combining soft gradients of light orange and light blue, designed for kids and teens battling bullying. Use gentle, illustrated icons and rounded cards that provide a welcoming, safe atmosphere. Include friendly, accessible fonts and layouts with soft light and shadows. The design should evoke a sense of calm support and encouragement., ui, ux, web design, desktop design, sass https://s.mj.run/t74Db4q97JU –ar 16:9 –iw 2.0 –no nature, trees, mountains –niji 6

14. Graphic Design Idea for UI/UX Design

This mobile or web app interface design creates a calming space for kids and teens facing bullying. Soft gradients of orange and blue bring warmth, while illustrated icons and rounded cards add a friendly, safe touch.

Web app interface design with a warm, empowering feel, combining soft gradients of light orange and light blue, designed for kids and teens battling bullying. Use gentle, illustrated icons and rounded cards that provide a welcoming, safe atmosphere. Include friendly, accessible fonts and layouts with soft light and shadows. The design should evoke a sense of calm support and encouragement., ui, ux, web design, desktop design, sass https://s.mj.run/t74Db4q97JU –ar 16:9 –iw 2.0 –no nature, trees, mountains –niji 6

15. Social Media Posts for Sales Events

This is a cozy, festive vibe for your social media post, inviting your audience to shop your “End of the Year SELF-CARE” sale. Think warm, elegant designs with an envelope and wax seal, surrounded by holiday motifs like gift boxes.

A social media post design for “End of the Year SELF-CARE cool vacation, intellectual, and business gift” that features an envelope with a wax seal, surrounded by various holiday-themed items like presents or gift boxes. The typography text says “Cozy holiday invitation to end your last sale”, and other festive decorations are included. The background is a collage of different textures and colors representing winter, such as snowflakes, reds, whites, greys, and blacks. –ar 51:64 –style raw –s 750 –p bstmu1y

16. Conceptual Digital Artwork

A sleek digital artwork featuring interconnected objects as abstract shapes and icons, with glowing lines symbolizing power and influence. The design embraces a minimalist, modern style with smooth gradients, high contrast, and clean lines.

A conceptual digital artwork of interconnected stakeholders represented as abstract shapes and icons, surrounded by glowing lines symbolizing influence and power dynamics, no text, clean modern design, with a neutral gray gradient background. Created using: infographic design style, clean lines, high contrast, smooth gradients, vector art, hd quality, minimalism –ar 16:9 –v 6.0

17. Online Advertising Concept Illustration

If you need to produce creative materials for an online advertising campaign you should use this Midjourney prompt. It includes appropriate objects and design materials reflecting the digital marketing niche, like social media site logos, website interfaces, mobile app interfaces, and more.

An illustration of a woman in her office multitasking, . The other two sides show social media icons like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. In the background we can see some illustrations representing digital marketing, online advertising and visual identity creation processes. In the style of flat style, vector graphic. White background. Clean lines. No shadows. Minimalistic, green and yellow-gold color palette –ar 16:9 –s 750 –v 6.0

18. Editorial Illustration Graphic Design

Are you envisioning an editorial illustration featuring a confident Black woman radiating grace and empowerment? This is the generative AI prompt you can use on Midjourney.

Editorial illustration. A confident and stylish Black woman exuding grace and empowerment, with a radiant smile and a poised demeanor. She is surrounded by vibrant, uplifting elements such as glowing abstract patterns, lush tropical plants, and colorful geometric shapes. Her outfit is bold and contemporary, blending rich textures and vibrant hues. The scene is illuminated with soft, warm light that enhances her features and creates a dynamic, joyful atmosphere, in the style of Adrian Tomine. –ar 2:3 –sref 1563657920::1 3264405804::1 3008503465::2 –s 250 –v 6.1 Image Credit: RainOn @Discord

19. Marketing Material Illustration

A serene marketing illustration showcasing a white glass singing bowl surrounded by green leaves and moss. The elegant, minimalist design makes it ideal for beauty product advertising and branding.

A white glass singing bowl surrounded by green leaves and moss on an isolated background with circular lighting, creating a natural and organic atmosphere for beauty product advertising, product photography, and branding designs. The composition includes the elegant and minimalist design of the grassy surface and the detailed textures of the ferns and stones, providing a visually appealing representation suitable for commercial use in digital marketing materials or packaging visuals.

So, these are some of the Midjourney prompts for graphic design that you can use to create functional design ideas. You can also tweak the prompt your way to fit the output expectations.

Since you’re into AI image generation, feel free to also look at these Midjourney prompts for interior design and logo prompts.