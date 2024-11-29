Midjourney Prompts for Interior Design - 21 Home & Office Ideas

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Check out these inspiring Midjourney prompts for interior design ideas.

If you’re planning to renovate or develop from scratch your home or office, generative AI design tools like Midjourney can help you.

I’ve looked up creative works of popular interior designers and Midjourney experts to aggregate the best designs. Let’s check them out!

Best Midjourney Prompts for Interior Design

Now, let me present the best Midjourney prompts and their outputs for your project:

1. Productive, Comfortable Home Office

This style includes an ergonomic chair, good lighting, and space for all your gadgets. Moreover, it should be kept clean and clutter-free with neutral colors and minimal decor. You might add a sense of personal touch through plants or artwork to make the home office feel like your space.

photograph, home office, minimal, soft sunlight, warm artificial light casting, creating a warm white and inviting atmosphere, such as a discreetly placed objets –ar 9:16 –style raw

Image Credit: Grayve

2. Insect-Inspired Interior Design

Insect-inspired interior design is all about natural beauty. It often includes intricate patterns. Also, the interior shapes, colors, and textures mimic the delicate wings of butterflies or the geometric forms of honeycombs.

By Marlene Huissoud, Insect-inspired design, biophilic design::2, honeycomb patterns, organic shapes, natural materials, earthy color scheme, honeycomb lighting, artistic composition, intricate details, by Ernst Haeckel, highres.

Image Credit: Sevenstyles

3. Elegantly Fashionable Modern Apartment

You should include sleek furniture, minimalist layouts, and luxurious finishes, like marble and metallic touches. Moreover, floor-to-ceiling windows frame the city skyline, while warm lighting showers the interior. The curated decor creates a cozy yet stylish environment for fun, work, or resting.

A chic and modern apartment in the heart of Shanghai with glass walls, minimalist decor, and sweeping city views, captured in a dramatic, high-contrast style, by Hufton + Crow::2, urban atmosphere, cinemetic lightning, sharp details, high res, 4k

Image Credit: Sevenstyles

4. Hyperrealistic and Futuristic Bedroom Design

Thinking about a futuristic bedroom? Picture this: sleek, modern furniture with clean lines that give the space a crisp, polished vibe. Add some digital walls, smart tech, and metallic touches for that high-tech feel.

Very detailed hyperrialism photo, portrait format, front view, to a stage futuristic bedroom decor with a large white bed installed on the futuristic room. The bed is white with very fluffy white duvet and two 65 X 65 cm square pillows. We can see a futuristic headboard original form, white and blue colors. The bed should be in a atmospher with warm and cold colors tones. include accessories such as light fixtures on bedside tables, futuristic lights, technological dial in the background, porthole overlooking space professional color grading soft shadows, no contrast, focus sharp focus, a film photography, portrait format, ambient white, blue and grey tones, HD, super resolution.

Image Credit: mjart

5. Bedroom With a Cityscape View

Designed with Feng Shui in mind, natural touches like wood and plants add warmth, and the layout is all about helping you relax. Soft lighting, simple decor, and soothing colors come together to create a space that’s both calming and connected to the city around it.

Glorious morning, warm colors, amazing feng shui, cozy room, view of stunning cityscape, award winning interior design

Image Credit: mjart

6. Living Room With Striking Contrasts

Give your living room a fresh look with bold contrasts and modern style using this Midjourney prompt. You can select pieces that mix vibrant colors, interesting textures, and unique designs. The combination of light and dark tones, along with sleek, modern furniture, creates a space that feels visually exciting.

Photography of a modern living room with a modern 4:5-pictureframe on the darkgrey wall, lamp, moody, modern, white sofa+ use text

Image Credit: promptden

7. Sleek Wood and Grey Walls

This design for your home or office interiors pairs smooth wood finishes with cool grey tones for a modern and sophisticated look.

A large empty living room with a dark brown wooden floor and grey walls with wall ornaments.

Image Credit: mjart

8. Modern Hallway

Imagine a modern hallway with ample natural light, large windows, and glass walls that bring the outdoors in. A spiral staircase gracefully twists up, adding an elegant touch. Use this Midjourney prompt for interior design to create it:

A cinematic photography of a minimalist and modern hall way/ entrance with spiral staircase. The walls are sleek and minimalistic with a matte black and concrete/ stone finish, stair set placed corner the entrance, natural light, high arched windows, middle easter wall arts, black middle eastern wooden handrails, the photo was taking from the front, add sofa and sitting area.

Image Credit: promptden

9. Hotel Lobby Interior Design

This hotel lobby features a crystalline carapace-style reception counter, designed with angular panels. Large windows flood the space with natural light, enhancing its openness. Sleek, low-profile sofas in neutral tones provide comfortable seating.

A hotel lobby interrior design crystalline carapace style, reception counter, big windows, sofas-ar 16:9

Image Credit: dreamchaser0912

10. Modern Atlantis Interior Design

This modern Atlantis interior design features a grand staircase with sleek lines. A massive window frames the ocean outside. Crimson Asian-inspired accents dominate the theme, with a striking center table as the focal point.

Mid-century modern atlantis interrior design, stairs, ocean outside big window, crimson asian theme –ar 1:1 –v 6.0

Image Credit: avaye

11. Living Room With Artworks

This living room features square, photograph-realistic artworks in sleek black frames. A cozy sofa or a comfortable single couch provides ample seating. A compact showpiece table adds style and function.

Only Two square pictures hanging on the wall with black frames Photograph realistic. design style magazine interrior design.

Image Credit: Hackyra

12. Scandinavian Conference Room

This Scandinavian conference room features a minimalist and compact design. A clean-lined conference table is for sitting, notebooks, laptops, video conferencing systems, and coffee mugs. The whiteboard stands against the light, neutral-toned walls, enhancing productivity.

A conference room, quite small, with scandinavian interrior design, a whiteboard and laptops and coffe mugs on the table.

Image Credit: Blomquist

13. Kazuyo Sejima-Inspired Design

You can run this Midjourney prompt to create a stylish home entrance and ground floor sitting area. The central sitting area and living room are geometrically balanced with smart use of natural light. The staircase features clean, fluid lines, blending seamlessly into the space.

Traditional interrior design, in the style of functionalist designs, surreal minimalism, masterful use of natural light, geometrically precise, designed by SANAA, Kazuyo Sejima, Tadao Ando –ar 16:9 –s 1000 –c 15.

Image Credit: karobwe

14. Picturesque Home Office

This futuristic home office design includes a hyper-realistic theme with ultra-detailed textures and cinematic lighting. Also, the high-contrast complementary colors enhance depth, while soft shadows and lights create a calm vibe. Crafted with Unreal Engine precision, it’s a lifelike ambiance perfect for productivity.

Beautful interrior design of room, monitor with modern 3d software interface and same interrior design of room on screen, hdr, hr, ray tracing, ultra-detailed, realistic, high contrast, complementary colours, soft shadows and soft lights, hyper-realistic, cinematic, atmospheric, photorealistic, unreal engine 5, vray render, atmospheric 4k UHD, Realistic, high contrast, 64k, Ultra Resolution, attention to details, Studio lighting, dramatic, 3d octane render, cinematic, cinematography, vray render, –ar 3:2.

Image Credit: pawuk

15. Craftsmen Style Home

This Midjourney prompt for a craftsmen-style home design features a hyper-realistic interior with quarry rock accents. The light oak wood theme adds warmth. Furthermore, several plants make the design lively, while the color palette solidifies the Craftsmen’s aesthetics.

A hyper realistic interrior design of craftsmen style home, quary rock, light oak wood theme, sheetrock walls, glass elements such as walls or partitions, and several plants. The color palette should include shades of white, grey, and matte black, with a focus on a craftsmen home style color scheme. The home should have a unique and visually modern home design, with elements that draw inspiration from mountainman coulture.

Image Credit: MatthewHolmes

16. Scandinavian Personal Library

This prompt produces a Scandinavian home library with a top-to-bottom bookshelf. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls and windows make way for ample natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. It features wooden chairs with soft cushions and small, minimalist center tables.

An editorial photo in the style of Todd Selby of a modern aspirational library. It should be brightly lit with natural light in design, with a Todd Selby aesthetic and drawing from Scandinavian and travel influences.

Image Credit: mjart

17. Penthouse Living Room

A Midjourney prompt for a super luxury penthouse living room featuring a refined palette of brown, beige, and white. These shades are further complemented by clean-lined furniture in neutral tones. Also, wooden flooring adds warmth.

Photography, minimalism, front shot with eye level, full-frame DSLR, apartment living room, the color of the space is limited to brown, beige, and white, USM haller steel low console, simple floor stand light with ambient lighting, furniture with clean lines and neutral hues matching the wooden flooring, large windows casting soft diffused daylight, view of the city out of the window, set to capture the interplay of natural and artificial light, realism sunlights, ceiling is simple and neatly arranged with warm white indirect light, contrast between the warm under lighting, UHD –ar 9:16 –style raw

Image Credit: Grayve

18. 1970s Cozy Restaurant Sitting

This vintage restaurant design feels like a step back into the 1970s, with green booths snugly placed against walls that showcase muted Scottish landscapes. Terracotta tones add a warm, earthy vibe.

Green booths with a wall behind them, in the style of 1970s, italianate flair, scottish landscapes, grisaille, diana f+, terracotta, subtle use of shading –ar 101:128 –v 5.2

Image Credit: Dallas59

19. Vibrant Living Room

This is an AI-generated image of a colorful living room with mid-20th-century charm. It showcases vibrant colors and playful patterns. Also, a sleek coffee table sits atop a bold, colorful rug, covering the marble floor.

A vintage interior design magazine page from the mid 20th century, featuring an elegant living room with vibrant colors and playful patterns. The focus is on a sleek coffee table adorned with a colorful rug, surrounded by comfortable seating, including two striped armchairs in the style of orange and pink stripes. A small green plastic bowl of fresh fruit sits atop one sofa cushion, adding to its cheerful atmosphere. There is also a white lamp standing beside it. –c 25 –ar 47:64 –v 5.2

Image Credit: Dallas59

20. Vintage Living Room

This thoughtful and detailed Midjourney prompt for a living room features pink walls similar to Tex Avery’s whimsical style. Shades of purple and aquamarine add vibrancy, while vintage ephemera and woven textures provide character.

A living room with pink walls, in the style of tex avery, pictorial dreams, purple and aquamarine, vintage ephemera, flickr, woven/perforated, decorative artistry –v 5.2 –ar 16:15

Image Credit: Dallas59

21. Futuristic Retail Gallery

Imagine a futuristic retail gallery featuring translucent shelves with embedded lights that shift colors to mimic the natural light hues. Also, abstract sculptures, crafted from reactive materials, speak for different times of the day. A sleek, oval counter with a reflective surface mirrors the dynamic hues, seamlessly tying the space together.

Photography, envision a futuristic retail gallery where functionality meets art, shelves, instead of metal, are composed of translucent materials with embedded lights that change color throughout the day, mimicking the natural light cycle, objects on display are abstract sculptures that represent different times of the day, crafted from materials that react to the light, counter is a sleek, minimalistic oval shape, with a surface that reflects the changing colors from the shelves, creating a cohesive and dynamic color story throughout the space, interior design award winning, photorealistic, realistic, UHD, rich detailing –ar 9:16 –style raw –v 6.1

Image Credit: Grayve

These are some of the best Midjourney prompts for interior design you can use as a home owner, office owner, or interior designer.

This guide will help you jump-start your expert prompting game. Finally, you save time and also learn about the interior design ideas that are trending out there.

Since you’re here, go through the best Midjourney prompts to get amazing results and the best Midjourney architecture prompts.