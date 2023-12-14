Create real life-looking images with the help of AI.

The big deal with Midjourney is that it’s by far the best text-to-image generator out there.

When you train an AI on millions of images and use a platform like Discord to act as a medium, you get success on a plate.

So, what do we present today?

50 best Midjourney prompts for realistic images to spark your creativity in milliseconds.

If you’ve never heard of it, Midjourney is a tool that potentially causes the user tons of awe and great creative bouts, fuelling imagination to make the world a more colorful place.

Leaving the metaphors aside, it is a cool text-to-image AI that can generate images from prompts, aiding in your artistic workflow with some of the greatest ideas this technology can offer.

Ok, I’ve done my fair share of introducing this tech. Let’s jump into the topic right now.

Best Midjourney Prompts for Realistic Images – Life in the City

1. Rush Hour In Downtown Manhattan, New York, With Streams Of People Crossing The Streets. Shot With A Nikon D850, 50mm Lens.

2. A bustling outdoor market in Marrakech at sunset, capturing vibrant colors and busy vendors. Shot with a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 24-70mm lens.

3. The Night Skyline Of Hong Kong From Victoria Peak, Showing The Illuminated Cityscape. Shot With A Sony A7R IV, 24-70mm Lens.

4. A Traditional Outdoor Café In Paris, France, With Patrons Enjoying Their Morning Coffee. Shot With A Fujifilm X-T4, 56mm Lens.

5. The Bustling Shibuya Crossing In Tokyo, Japan, Crowded With Pedestrians. Shot With A Panasonic Lumix GH5, 25mm Lens.

Wildlife and Nature

1. A Lion Resting In The Serengeti, Tanzania. Shot With A Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, 100-400mm Lens.

2. A Giant Panda Lounging In A Bamboo Forest In Sichuan, China. Shot With A Nikon Z7, 200mm Lens.

3. A Majestic Bald Eagle Soaring Over The Alaskan Wilderness. Shot With A Sony Alpha 9, 600mm Lens.

4. A Herd Of Elephants Gathering At A Watering Hole In Botswana. Shot With A Canon EOS R5, 70-200mm Lens.

5. A Humpback Whale Breaching Off The Coast Of Maui, Hawaii. Shot With An Olympus OM-D E-M1X, 300mm Lens.

Historical Landmarks and Monuments

1. The Great Wall Of China At Sunrise, With Mist Settling Over The Mountains. Shot With A Nikon D780, 24mm Lens.

2. The Ancient Ruins Of Machu Picchu In Peru, Overlooking The Andes. Shot With A Sony Alpha 7R III, 16-35mm Lens.

3. The Colosseum In Rome, Italy, Capturing Its Grandeur At Dusk. Shot With A Canon EOS R, 50mm Lens.

4. The Taj Mahal In Agra, India, Reflecting In The Yamuna River At Dawn. Shot With A Panasonic Lumix S1, 70mm Lens.

5. The Pyramids Of Giza In Egypt, With Camel Caravans In The Foreground. Shot With A Fujifilm GFX 50R, 32-64mm Lens.

Cultural Festivals and Celebrations

1. The Vibrant Costumes And Dancers At Rio’s Carnival In Brazil. Shot With A Leica Q2, 28mm Lens.

2. The Lantern Festival In Pingxi, Taiwan, With Thousands Of Lanterns In The Sky. Shot With A Canon EOS 6D Mark II, 35mm Lens.

3. Diwali Celebrations In Mumbai, India, With Fireworks And Diyas. Shot With A Sony A6400, 50mm Lens.

4. The Tomatina Festival In Buñol, Spain, With Crowds Throwing Tomatoes. Shot With A Nikon Z6, 24-70mm Lens.

5. The Opening Ceremony Of The Cherry Blossom Festival In Kyoto, Japan. Shot With An Olympus PEN-F, 17mm Lens.

Extreme Weather and Natural Disasters

1. A Tornado Touching Down In Oklahoma, USA, Against A Dark Sky. Shot With A Pentax K-1 Mark II, 15-30mm Lens.

2. The Aftermath Of A Tsunami In Indonesia, Showing The Devastation. Shot With A Sigma fp L, 45mm Lens.

3. A Lightning Strike Over The Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA. Shot With A Hasselblad X1D II 50C, 65mm Lens.

4. A Massive Wildfire In The Australian Bush, With Firefighters In Action. Shot With A Canon EOS Rebel T7i, 55-250mm Lens.

5. A Blizzard In New York City, With Snow-Covered Streets And Buildings. Shot With A Nikon D5600, 18-55mm Lens.

Sports and Action

1. A High-Speed Formula 1 Race In Monaco, With Cars Blurring Past. Shot With A Sony A9, 70-200mm Lens.

2. An Intense Moment In The World Cup Soccer Final. Shot With A Canon EOS-1D X Mark II, 400mm Lens.

3. A Surfer Tackling A Massive Wave In Nazaré, Portugal. Shot With A Panasonic Lumix G9, 100-300mm Lens.

4. A Climber Ascending A Steep Cliff In Yosemite National Park, USA. Shot With A Nikon D750, 24-120mm Lens.

5. A Professional Skateboarder Doing A Trick In A Skate Park. Shot With A Fujifilm X-Pro3, 23mm Lens.

Street Life and Everyday Moments

1. A Street Vendor In Bangkok, Thailand, Cooking Traditional Thai Street Food. Shot With A Canon EOS R6, 85mm Lens.

2. Dogs Playing In A Fountain On A Hot Summer Day In Rome, Italy. Shot With A Sony Alpha 7C, 50mm Lens.

3. An Elderly Couple Walking Hand In Hand Through Central Park, New York. Shot With An Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, 45mm Lens.

4. A Colorful Street Performer In The French Quarter Of New Orleans, Louisiana. Shot With A Panasonic Lumix DC-S5, 50mm Lens.

5. A Busy Flea Market Scene In Istanbul, Turkey, With Shoppers Bargaining. Shot With A Nikon Z50, 16-50mm Lens.

Portraits and People

1. A Portrait Of A Maori Elder With Traditional Ta Moko Tattoos In New Zealand. Shot With A Canon EOS 5DS, 85mm f/1.2 Lens.

2. A Fisherman In A Small Vietnamese Village At Sunrise. Shot With A Fujifilm X-T3, 56mm Lens.

3. A Street Portrait Of A Fashionable Young Adult In Seoul, South Korea. Shot With A Sony Alpha 6600, 35mm Lens.

4. An Elderly Man In Havana, Cuba, Smoking A Cigar On His Porch. Shot With A Leica M10, 50mm Lens.

5. A Nomad With His Camel In The Sahara Desert, Morocco. Shot With A Pentax 645Z, 75mm Lens.

Architectural Wonders

1. The Modern Architecture Of The Burj Khalifa In Dubai, UAE, At Twilight. Shot With A Hasselblad H6D-100c, 24mm Lens.

2. The Ancient Stone Architecture Of Petra, Jordan, In The Early Morning Light. Shot With A Canon EOS Rebel T8i, 18-55mm Lens.

3. The Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia In Barcelona, Spain, Capturing Its Intricate Details. Shot With A Nikon D850, 35mm Lens.

4. The Historic Wooden Stave Church In Borgund, Norway. Shot With A Sony A7 III, 28-70mm Lens.

5. The Skyline Of Shanghai With The Futuristic Oriental Pearl Tower. Shot With A Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5, 12-35mm Lens.

Global Events and News

1. A Political Rally In Washington D.C., USA, With Crowds Gathered Around The Capitol. Shot With A Sigma fp, 45mm Lens.

2. The Aftermath Of An Earthquake In Nepal, Showing Collapsed Buildings. Shot With An Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, 12-40mm Lens.

3. A Major Climate Change Protest In London, UK, With Thousands Of Activists. Shot With A Fujifilm X-H1, 16mm Lens.

4. A Space Shuttle Launch At Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA. Shot With A Canon EOS 1DX Mark III, 70-200mm Lens.

5. The Celebrations Of A New Year’s Eve At Times Square, New York City. Shot With A Nikon Z6 II, 24-70mm Lens.

So what do you think? Pretty mindblowing, isn’t it? When I first started experimenting with Midjourney I knew this would be the stuff to keep me awake at night. The ideas never stop and curiosity always challenges the best of what Midjourney can offer. I hope you liked these 50 Best Midjourney Prompts for Realistic Images and if you are interested in other great prompts make sure to check 30 Best Midjourney Prompts to Get Amazing Results to expand your prompting skills! Enjoy Midjourneying!