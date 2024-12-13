Midjourney Outfits with Prompts - 20 Striking Fashion Ideas

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

You can create amazing Midjourney outfits with prompts through simple descriptions. Try out these fresh and innovative clothing ideas, from futuristic outfits to medieval knight armor.

Let’s explore them!

Best Midjourney Outfits with Prompts

Give these ideas a try:

1. Red and Blue Outfit

This look uses bright red and blue colors inspired by the Mario games. It includes oversized yellow suspenders.

“A model poses dynamically in a vibrant red and blue outfit inspired by the Mario game series, showcasing the glossy texture of the fabric. The lighting is soft yet professional, emphasizing the material’s sheen. Accessories include a pixelated mushroom handbag and oversized yellow suspenders. The background features a simple, blurred landscape reminiscent of a grassy level, ensuring the focus remains on the garment. –style raw –stylize 350 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. Golden Skeleton Outfit

The outfit features a golden skeleton design, perfect for a bold and modern look. Its urban setting gives it a cool New York City vibe.

“A man sitting in a golden skeleton outfit, in the style of urban life, 8k resolution, New York City subject matter, object portraiture specialist, celebrity and pop culture references, slumped/draped, unreal engine.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. A Suit of Plate Armor

Imagine a bear dressed in strong plate armor, holding a big sword. The design uses earthy tones and resembles a peaceful forest painting.

“A fantasy setting of a bear dressed in a suit of plate armor, wielding a large Warhammer. Painting. Watercolor. Muted colors. Earthy tones. Forest setting. Faded vignette edge. –s 50 –q 2 –v 5.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. Fashion of the Future

Futuristic fashion takes center stage with a model wearing a magical, otherworldly outfit. Elegant details and professional photoshoot lighting make it captivating.

“A fashion runway, a beautiful female model walking or posing on the runway wearing the most amazing mystical out of this world outfits, enchanting, magical, slightly revealing, shot with Canon EF 35mm lens, professional photo shoot, depth of field focus on model, showroom lighting, 8k, ultra-realistic –ar 2:3 –quality 5.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. 1950s Outfit

The charm of 1950s pinup art meets modern cyberpunk style in this prompt. It highlights a bold and unique take on retro-inspired fashion.

“Cyberpunk babe, androgynous, sensual, in the style of 1950s pinup art, full body shot, –ar 22:17.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

6. Brutalist Dress

A creative design inspired by brutalist architecture, the dress features bold, strong shapes.

“Dress in brutalist architecture style.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

7. Glowing Dress

Imagine a glowing dress that shines like colorful gemstones. The combination of bright light and clear lines makes it beautiful.

“Girl in glowing colorful gem-like dress, high quality, glowing, clear lines –style raw –s 50.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

8. 1980’s Outfit

This design captures the quirky essence of 1980s fashion. A vintage-style photo adds charm and character to the outfit.

“[Historical figure] wearing 1980’s outfit, awkward 1980’s portrait, canvas backdrop, film photography, tacky, bad lighting.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

9. Oversized Transparent Silk Cloth

Oversized silk clothing paired with futuristic cybernetic details in a shiny white room. The copper wires and retro electronics complete the striking aesthetic.

“A vintage photograph in the style of Giger, A group of bald, pale male models wearing oversized transparent silk cloth, cybernetic components, standing inside a room made entirely of white glossy tiles. The room is filled with copper barbwires and copper retro electronic devices, a stunning composition, masterpiece –ar 2:3 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

10. Medieval High-Fashion Outfit

Medieval knight armor is reimagined as high-fashion with bold black and silver tones. The mix of closed helmets and artistic style creates a powerful look.

“Medieval style knight Alexander Mcqueen & Jeremy Scott 1970, Beksinski, closed helmet, hidden face, huge thick black silver metal, –ar 4:5.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

11. Multicolor Coat

An eye-catching multicolor coat is imprinted with Chinese flower patterns. The outfit is paired with a blue scarf for a bold, vibrant feel.

“Full body, an old elderly, very skinny Chinese empress woman with futuristic goggles on the head, excentric hat, in a multicolors coat imprinted with Chinese flowers holding a pink purse, a billiard room of a renaissance castle:: 2, vogue full-color editorial photo, in style of tim walker, pops of triadic colors, colorful fashion, maximalist fashion, photographic style of avedon, coat, trending on Pinterest, maximalist, coat for a rave, stylish coat for a rave, bold bright colors, fine art fashion.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

12. Santa Claus Outfit

Dwayne Johnson transforms into a modern Santa Claus, armed with a candy cane gun. The action movie concept gives the Christmas theme an exciting twist.

“Christmas action movie poster featuring Dwayne Johnson The Rock as Santa Clause holding a candy cane gun –ar 2:3 –v 6.0 –style raw –s 50.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

13. Pink Outfit

Cillian Murphy is dressed in a stylish pink tailored suit with a matching fedora hat. The playful design creates a fashionable and unique appearance.

“Wide shot of Cillian Murphy with inflatable around his neck | pink Jacquemus tailored suit | | pink fedora hat | editorial | –style raw –v 5.2 –ar 2:3I’ve added the dividers to get the hat into the shot as well.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

14. Egyptian Traditional Outfit

Traditional Egyptian attire inspired by Cleopatra comes to life in this concept. The pyramids in the background enhance the historical and regal theme.

“Ancient Egypt, Girl, Cleopatra Style, Traditional Clothing, Pyramids in Background.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

15. Streetwear Outfit

This Midjourney prompt for outfits showcases stylish streetwear with a modern, relaxed vibe. Combining an over-sized grey sweatshirt and olive cargo joggers creates a bold yet casual look.

“Fashion photograph of a model posing minimalist set, a model is styled in a streetwear yet chic outfit consisting of an over-fit grey sweat-shirt tucked into dark olive cargo jogger, the background is a smooth, crimson, providing a contrast that highlights the outfit, lighting is strong yet directional, accentuating the texture of the fabric and the sleek fit of the pants, emphasize the confidence pose of the model, with hands up behind head, capturing a relaxed yet fashionable streetwear vibe, UHD –ar 9:16 –stylize 500.”

Photo Credit: PromptHero

16. Black Latex Outfit

Explore a futuristic vibe with this sleek black latex outfit. The full-face helmet and soft lighting add a modern and minimalistic touch.

“Close-up shot of a woman wearing a black latex outfit and full-face helmet, standing in a white minimalistic room with a futuristic vibe lit with soft light. –ar 9:16 –stylize 750.”

Photo Credit: PromptHero

17. Backless Outfit

A classic portrait featuring a woman in a backless outfit. Her casual, flirty smile and elegant ponytail complete this timeless look.

“Celebrity portrait painting of a beautiful woman with long light brown hair, wearing a backless outfit, looking over her shoulder at the painter, in the style of beautiful portraits, casual, flirty smile, wearing her hair in a ponytail –ar 1:2 –stylize 750.”

Photo Credit: PromptHero

18. Streetwear Outfit

This streetwear prompt highlights a loose white t-shirt paired with black cargo jeans. The red Converse sneakers and minimalist setting add a casual and trendy feel.

“High-resolution fashion photograph of a model posing in a minimalist set, styled in a streetwear yet chic outfit consisting of a loose white t-shirt tucked into slim black cargo jeans, complemented by simple red Converse sneakers, background is a smooth, gray, providing a stark contrast that highlights the outfit, lighting is soft yet directional, accentuating the texture of the white fabric and the sleek fit of the jeans, emphasize the casual pose of the model, with hands lightly tucked into the jean pockets, capturing a relaxed yet fashionable streetwear vibe, UHD –ar 9:16.”

Photo Credit: PromptHero

19. Baggy Outfit

This outfit blends oversized fashion with street style. Bright baggy jeans, chunky sneakers, and layered accessories stand out against a neon-lit cityscape.

“A bold Japanese hyperrealistic advertising poster features a stunning Asian model with sleek, blonde hair cut in an extraordinary style that frames her angular face. She exudes confidence while wearing modern, oversized-colored baggy jeans paired with a matching loose-fitting top in another color. The outfit is accentuated with chunky white sneakers and layered gold necklaces, blending street style with effortless chic. She stands in front of a futuristic urban background with neon signs and softly glowing lanterns set against a sleek cityscape at night. Behind her, cherry blossoms softly fall, contrasting with the modern environment. Bold kanji characters in dynamic, graffiti-like style read â??è?ªç?±ãªç¾? – The Freedom of Beautyâ? Across the top. The posterâ’s aesthetic merges contemporary fashion with traditional Japanese elements, creating an energetic, youthful vibe.”

Photo Credit: PromptHero

20. White Outfit

A clean and minimal look featuring a white outfit with gold earrings. The outdoor runway and natural lighting give this design a fresh and modern touch.

“A closeup photo of a minimal modern fashion show model wearing a white outfit with large gold earrings and dark skin on the runway outside at Paris Fashion Week in spring summer style, with natural lighting. The model’s outfit is in the style of a minimal modern fashion designer. –ar 85:128.”

Photo Credit: PromptHero

These Midjourney outfits with prompts open up endless possibilities to create unique and imaginative fashion designs. From futuristic styles to classic medieval looks, each idea invites you to explore your creativity.

