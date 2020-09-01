Microsoft is bringing improvements to the display of notifications transmitted by the Your Phone app from your phone to your desktop.

The new options will allow you to choose how much detail is displayed, for distraction or privacy reasons.

Gallery

The settings are captures by ALumia’s screenshots above, with the option to Hide all content, show Sender only, or Show with Preview.

The improvement is currently rolling out to Windows 10 Insiders, according to Microsoft PM for cross-device experiences.

You can try the current increasingly polished Your Phone app by installing the app on your PC and on your Android smartphone from the below link.

Ihr Smartphone
Ihr Smartphone
Download QR-Code
Ihr Smartphone
Developer: ‪Microsoft Corporation‬
Price: Kostenlos
Your Phone Companion - Link to Windows
Your Phone Companion - Link to Windows
Download QR-Code
Your Phone Companion - Link to Windows
Developer: Microsoft Corporation
Price: Free
Comments