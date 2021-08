Microsoft may be planning to update the UI of the Your Phone app on Windows 10 and 11.

An image of the updated appearance was leaked by Alumia, who says it applies to the Compact UI of the app.

The main change appears to be that the connection status icons are now next to the image of your handset rather than below.

The old UI can be seen below:

The new UI will presumably roll out to Insiders in the near future.

via ALumia