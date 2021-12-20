The Xbox console is currently in a pretty short supply, with the Xbox Series X seemingly sold out everywhere.
You can however still order an Xbox Series S from Amazon US whole stocks last.
The Xbox Series S is the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever. With higher framerates, faster load times, and, more dynamic worlds, Xbox Series S delivers next-gen performance and speed in a compact, all-digital form factor at a great price.
Xbox Series S highlights:
- Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, and more
- Enjoy over 100 games right out of the box with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial
- Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and more
- Play with friends and family near and far—sitting together on the sofa or around the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network
- Xbox One games and accessories work together
You can order Xbox Series S here from Amazon US here and Amazon UK here for around $300 or £300.
