At the Inspire 2021 partner conference, Microsoft finally lifted the veil on their Windows 365 Cloud PC product.

Windows 365 is a new cloud service built on Azure Virtual Desktop service that will allow organizations to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 on any device from the cloud.

The service became generally available today, and with it also the official pricing.

Windows 365 comes in two flavours:

Windows 365 Business Windows 365 Enterprise Capped at 300 users

$20 per user for a single virtual core, 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with Windows Hybrid Benefit ($24 without)

$158 for eight virtual cores, 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB with Hydrib Benefit ($162 without) $20 per user for a single virtual core, 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage

$158 for eight virtual cores, 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB

Windows Hybrid Benefit allows companies to apply their existing licenses to cloud services.

The service supports all apps, including high-performance apps such as video editing.

To use Windows 365, users will need to meet the following requirements:

With Windows Pro endpoints: Windows 10 E3 + EMS E3 or Microsoft 365 F3/E3/E5/BP

With non-Windows Pro endpoints: Windows VDA E3 + EMS E3 or Microsoft 365 F3/E3/F5/BP

Azure subscription

With Windows 365, organizations can choose the size of the Cloud PC based on their needs with predictable per user per month pricing. Since Windows will be running in the cloud, users can instant-on boot to their personal Cloud PC and stream their business apps, data and settings across devices. You just need a web browser to access the Windows 365 Cloud PC. So, you can enjoy Windows 365 from any device including your Mac, iPad, Linux PC, and an Android device.

