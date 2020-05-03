A few weeks ago we learned that Microsoft is working on a project management solution called Outlook Spaces.

Spaces is a web experience that will help you organize your emails, meetings, and docs into easy-to-follow project spaces. With Spaces, you can pull together your relevant documents, emails, and events in Outlook using search terms in a single location. You can also create to-do lists, add notes, include any relevant links and more. Once you have populated the relevant content as a project, you can invite others for collaboration. In the future, Outlook Spaces will use AI in assisting you to add items to projects in Spaces.

Superficially the service looks a lot like Trello, a project management service, but it now appears Microsoft is not just targeting corporate users.

looks like Outlook Spaces (Project Moca) will also be available for personal accounts at https://t.co/HBmgi1RbcT (not there yet) — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) May 3, 2020

WalkingCat has revealed that Spaces will also be available under the consumer-focussed “Live” domain, rather than the enterprise-focussed “Office” domain. At present, the service is not available at that URL yet, but it appears to be under construction.

Check out the introduction video of Outlook Spaces below.

via WBI