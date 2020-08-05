We have recently heard that Microsoft is planning to release their folding smartphone, the Surface Duo, in the last week of August and we have already seen the device being certified in Canada, suggesting it may be an international release.

Today we are happy to report that the handset has also received approval by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The identity of the device is confirmed by the model number, 1930. The certification confirms the absence of 5G, but does not reveal the status of NFC in the handset.

SURFACE DUO SPECS

The device will reportedly offer a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

via WindowsLatest