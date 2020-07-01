Microsoft brings dark mode, multiple accounts support and more to latest Office for iOS Insider update

Microsoft today announced the release of new Office for iOS build for Slow ring Insiders. This Version 2.39 (200609) build comes with several new features including dark mode support, ability to switch between multiple accounts, ability to see search results side by side in Outlook app on iPad and more. Find the full change log of this new Office for iOS build below.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Switch between accounts

Add multiple work or personal accounts to your Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps, and easily switch between them.

Excel

Open files side-by-side

Work on multiple Excel files side-by-side on your iPad.

*This feature is currently available for iPadOS 13 only.

Outlook

See search results side by side

Got an iPad? Now when you search with Outlook on your iPad, we make the most of your bigger screen by showing you search results in two panes so you can easily browse through results and take action on them all on one screen.

Week numbers in multiple views

Plan your time throughout the year with week numbers – now in all your calendar views. To turn on, go to Settings, scroll down to Calendar, and toggle Week Numbers to on.

Pictures from left to right:

Month view – week numbers are on the left side of the screen.

Mini calendar view – week numbers are on the left side of the mini calendar.

Online meeting link

Creating virtual meetings is a breeze with a new setting that automatically adds an online meeting link to all your meetings. To turn on, go to Settings, tap on your O365 account, and toggle Online Meetings to On.

Office

Dark mode now available

Enable dark mode on your Office apps.