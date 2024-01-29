Microsoft's next big server OS update is named Windows Server 2025

Windows Server Insider Build (v.26040) has also been launched not too long ago.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft is launching the next big server OS update. Just recently, the Redmond-based tech giant introduced Windows Server 2025, the latest iteration of its enterprise-grade operating system made for enterprises and organizations.

With Windows Server 2025, Arc-enabled Hotpatch is also introduced, making Windows Server Hotpatching even when not running on an Azure VM available for all users.

Just like how almost everything is getting AI features, Windows Server 2025 will also be an AI-friendly system. The upgraded Active Directory and SMB improve security and data management, while enhanced Hyper-V optimizes workloads and reduces costs.

As for the Hyper-V features and Storage capabilities, Microsoft further promises that Windows Server vNext brings substantial improvements, such as 90% more IOPS on NVMe SSDs, 3x better performance on storage replica, and NetworkATC support for Windows Server.

The Redmond-based tech giant also launched a new Windows Server Insider Build (v.26040) not too long ago, and you can download it once you’re enrolled in the Windows Insider Program for Windows Server. You can check it out, start flighting, and then give feedback for the team over at Redmond.