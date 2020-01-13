Microsoft will be pulling the plug on Windows 7 tomorrow and with that, the existing Windows 7 users will stop getting Windows Updates. Just yesterday, we reported that Microsoft is recommending users to buy new devices instead of upgrading old Windows 7 machines as there could be driver issues.

Now, Microsoft has created a dedicated page to guide users who are in the market for a new computer. The website asks users their preferences and needs to suggest a Windows laptop. The website has the following options:

Usage- Everyday Home use, Work, School, and PC Gaming

Performance- High-Performance Features (Run multiple programs, Professional video and photo editing, Playing games, Digital Pen support, LTE connectivity) and Everyday Use (Windows Hello Secure Login, Touchscreen, Battery life, Video Streaming, Basic internet tasks)

Ports- USB, USB-C, HDMI, Thunderbolt 3.0

Screen Size- Under 12″, 12-14″, 15-17″, Larger than a 23″ screen

Brands- Acer, HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, Samsung, MSI and No Preference

Priority- Features and performance, Connecting my stuff, and Screen size

Based on your selection Microsoft will offer you one laptop that meets all the requirements and three others that come with similar specs. The tool works great and does suggest laptops apart from Microsoft’s own Surface lineup. For instance, I gave it a shot to see how well it works and the tool recommended me HP Spectre x360 15 along with HP Pavilion x360 15, Acer Aspire 5, and ASUS VivoBook S15 S530. The tool also gave me the following message:

You said a computer that can run multiple programs, has at least 10 hours of battery life, and that can support streaming was most important to you. You also wanted a computer that has USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt 3.0, has a 15-17 inch screen, and you had no preference on brands. Based on current availability, here are some PCs that have some of those and a few other features you might like. Check each device for its feature capabilities and specifications.

Microsoft has also added a compare option so you can compare the laptops recommended by the tool. The one issue with the tool is that it suggests laptops based on the US market. If you’re someone who’s living outside the US then you will need to manually check the price and availability of the laptops recommended by Microsoft.