Microsoft's new Personal Voice tech on Truecaller AI Assistant will let you create your own AI voice

Truecaller, a popular app that lets you track down caller IDs, will soon have Microsoft’s technology powering its AI assistant. It’s the Personal Voice tech from Microsoft Azure AI Speech, straight out of the recent AI-centric announcement at the Microsoft Build 2024 conference this week.

The company announced on Wednesday that Microsoft’s Personal Voice tech will let you “create a completely digital version of their voice to use inside the Assistant.” Trucaller’s AI Assistant, which first arrived years ago, already has a lot of AI features that can even respond to phone calls on your behalf.

It’s like voicemail, but instead of a robotic-sounding voice, the callers will instead hear your voice. The feature is currently available only for folks with Premium subscription plans who are currently living in the areas where it’s available, like the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, India, Sweden, and Chile. More regions are rolling out soon.

“With the personal voice capability, the users can now select to create and use their own voice for the AI assistant, providing the caller a more engaging experience when interacting with the virtual assistant,” Microsoft says in the announcement.

Take a look at the demo video below:

To activate it, you can go to Settings > Assistant > Set Up Personal Voice then follow the instructions.

“This means that if you already have Assistant on your Truecaller app, you can have your callers hear a replicated and authentic version of your voice instead of one of the many digital assistants on offer,” the company says explicitly in the announcement.