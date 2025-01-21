Microsoft's new CoreAI team continues to expand, hiring more people to join

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has just formed a new team called CoreAI not too long ago, but the Redmond tech giant doesn’t wait to recruit more people for it.

We’ve spotted at least two new job vacancies at the Microsoft Careers site for principal & senior data scientists. Both of the roles will join the Experimentation & Insights team at the new CoreAI that’s based in Redmond with up to 100% remote work.

As the jobs’ descriptions define, the principal data scientist will lead experimentation, mentor other data scientists, and advocate for best practices in A/B testing and causal inference, while the senior data scientist will focus on scalable frameworks, executing experiments, and developing tools for data manipulation and visualization.

At least 1+ years of data science experience is needed for the senior role and over 5 for the principal role.

The new CoreAI – Platform and Tools team is Redmond’s new AI engineering group with former Meta engineering chief Jay Parikh at the helm. Launched earlier this year, the team combines Microsoft’s Dev Div, AI platform teams, and members of the Office of the CTO to build AI tools and platforms for both internal use and customer solutions.

“This is leading to a new AI-first app stack — one with new UI/UX patterns, runtimes to build with agents, orchestrate multiple agents, and a reimagined management and observability layer,” Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella describes.

Parikh, who will report directly to Nadella, will lead the integration of Azure AI Foundry, GitHub, and VS Code to create AI apps and tools that reshape SaaS applications and custom development.