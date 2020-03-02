Job hunt getting you down? LinkedIn has just the right Spotify playlist for you

LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network with nearly 660+ million users in more than 200 countries worldwide. LinkedIn is now on Spotify with several playlists for different moments in your career. Check them out below.

New Job. Fresh Start. – You did it. You found the job meant for you. Celebrate and stay inspired through your career journey with this mix.

Never Give Up – The job hunt comes with all the feels?—but the role that’s right for you is coming. Keep calm and stay hopeful with these handpicked tracks.

Interview Time – Head into your next job interview with confidence. Just hit play and prepare to leave the best impression.

Refine & Focus – Polish your LinkedIn profile and refine those job skills. These tracks will help you focus on what’s next. So turn up your headphones and let’s get down to business.

Opportunity Rocks – It’s time to start your journey and focus on what’s next in your career. Get ready to find the job meant for your with this motivational playlist.

You can check out the full playlist here on Spotify. In addition to playlists, I hope LinkedIn comes up with podcasts related to work, career and other topics that will be interesting to professionals.