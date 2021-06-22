Microsoft has been posting teasers for their upcoming Windows 11 event on the 24th June 2021.

So far the teasers have appeared to focus mostly on sound, with a video of Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sound slowed down 4000 times and another focusing again on the sounds of the new OS.

Now the company has finally posted something suggesting we will have something new to see, not just hear.

What’s next? Find out June 24th at 11 am ET when we go live. Set your reminder ? https://t.co/bk0mVX2d5S pic.twitter.com/bLZmqRyIgH — Windows (@Windows) June 22, 2021

“Hear what is next”.

While it may appear we already know everything about the new OS, we have heard multiple times that Microsoft has much more to show, so we look forward to indeed hear more on the 24th, now only 2 days away.