We have recently heard that Microsoft killed start-up sounds in Windows 8 and Windows 10 on purpose, so as not to disturb people in meetings when attendees booted their laptops, but today Microsoft released a video showing they still had some love for those iconic sounds.

Microsoft released a video of Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sound slowed down 4000 times, delivering a haunting trip down memory lane.

Microsoft’s real purpose is to hype us up for their upcoming Windows 11 event, saying:

Having trouble relaxing because you’re too excited for the June 24th Microsoft Event? Take a slow trip down memory lane with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000% reduced speed. ?

Check out the video below: