Microsoft is enforcing a holiday this weekend for developers after its wholly-owned subsidiary GitHub started running into issues some hours ago.

Developers are reporting error 500, and GitHub’s status page shows most services are currently degraded.

The same page notes GitHub is investigating the issue, but is not providing much other information.

Microsoft purchased code repository GitHub for $7.5 billion in October 2018, and some users say the service has become more unreliable since. GitHub has however continued to see strong growth under Microsoft’s stewardship, growing from less than 40 million users at purchase to now more than 73 million users.

Check out the latest on GitHub’s status page here.

via the verge