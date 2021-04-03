Microsoft’s cool new Outlook Calendar board view will be rolling out soon

At the Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft announced a cool new view for the Outlook Calendar on the web.

The new Outlook calendar board adds a free-form view to the traditional grid view in Outlook Calendar. The new calendar board view provides a customizable visual tool for organizing and managing calendars, files, reminders and to-do lists in one place.

When this feature is rolled out, users will see a new option in their calendar views and be able to create their own personal board with calendars, goals, files, task lists, sticky notes and manage them in one place.

On the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre Microsoft has announced that the new view will begin rolling this out in mid-April for targetted release and will begin rolling this out in late May for standard release, with full rollout expect to be completed by late June.