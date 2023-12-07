Microsoft's CISO Bret Arsenault to helm Chief Security Advisor position

He served the position for 14 years.

Igor Tsyganskiy has been appointed as the new CISO, starting January.

Bret Arsenault is now the Chief Security Advisor.

Bret Arsenault, who has served as Microsoft’s CISO for the past 14 years, will transition to a new role as Chief Security Advisor, as announced by the Redmond-based tech giant recently.

In this position, Arsenault will focus on expanding Microsoft’s security impact across its entire ecosystem, including partners, customers, government agencies, and important communities.

“Security is more important than ever for our customers, partners, and Microsoft,” commented Charlie Bell, Executive Vice President of Security at Microsoft, in a lengthy post on LinkedIn.

“The speed, sophistication, and scale of cyberattacks is accelerating, and we need to adapt our approach to meet this challenge head-on,” the statement reads further.

To fill the vacancy left by Arsenault, Igor Tsyganskiy has been appointed as the new CISO, effective January 1, 2024. Tsyganskiy previously held the Chief Strategy Officer, Security, at the Redmond-based tech giant since September this year.

“Igor is a technologist and dynamic leader with a storied career in high-scale/high-security, demanding environments,” Bell said further.

This wasn’t the only high-profile leadership change in Microsoft that happened in recent months. Back in September, Panos Panay, the creative head behind the Surface line of products, left Microsoft after nearly two decades.

He then became Amazon’s new Devices & Services leader.