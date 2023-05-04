Microsoft’s Bing AI is now available for anyone to try, no waitlist required

Microsoft has announced today that its GPT-4-powered Bing Chat is available for anyone to try with a Microsoft account. Unlike previously, users will no longer need to join a waitlist to chat with Bing. It is still in preview, but now anyone can access Bing Chat on the Microsoft Edge browser and Bing app on Android and iOS using their Microsoft accounts.

Thanks to its partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft somewhat managed to bring some spotlight to Bing. The AI features are what attract more people to use the service. While not perfect, Bing Chat has significantly improved since its launch. Taking advantage of OpenAI’s DALL-E software infrastructure, Bing can generate images in seconds. The Bing Chat is also tightly integrated into the Edge browser for users to get a summary of a lengthy report they are currently viewing in the browser tab. The Bing resides in the Edge Sidebar and is just a click away from being accessible.

All the benefits that Bing waitlist joinee used to enjoy are now available for everyone. However, to be able to join the waitlist and get access to Bing AI was not a very time-consuming process, as Microsoft made it quite simple and less time-taking after a few weeks of its launch. By removing the waitlist requirement, Microsoft has just removed a small barrier.

Microsoft Bing AI is being used by more than 100M users daily, according to the company. It achieved the milestone a couple of weeks after the official launch, and this was when people had to join the waitlist. But now that the waitlist requirement no longer exists, it would be interesting to see how this move boosts the number of daily active users in the coming days.

