Microsoft bringing new features for its collaboration tool, Microsoft Teams at a fast pace because COVID-19 made work-from-home the new normal. Besides Microsoft Teams, the software giant is also bringing exciting as well as useful new features for Your Phone, an app that helps you make phone calls, send text messages, run your phone apps on your Windows 10 PC.

According to ALumia, Microsoft is working on at least two new features for its Your Phone app — a redesigned Settings page, and what looks like a dedicated page for all your phone contacts.

As you can see in the above image, the new Settings page in the Your Phone looks different in the sense that it now looks more organized and, therefore, looks cleaner than the existing one.

Another addition to that, you can also see a new item in the notification pane of the Your Phone app. Although the tipster didn’t provide any details on it, the new option right below ‘calls’ options looks like an option meant to display the phone contacts. If that is the case, the re-designed Your Phone app will let you call anyone from your phone contacts list as against the old Your Phone app, which lets you call only those who appear on your call history.

These two features seem to be in the developmental phase, meaning you might have to wait a while to get a taste of these upcoming new features. Meanwhile, you can install the app on your PC and on your Android smartphone from the below link.