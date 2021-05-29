In January Microsoft rolled out the ability to run multiple Android apps via the Your Phone app on your desktop.

The feature was limited to recent Samsung Android handsets, in particular, the:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5 G

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Since that announcement, however, it appears Microsoft has added a few more devices to the list, including the popular Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series.

New handsets to the list include the:

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

To take advantage of the multi-app experience you also need:

Windows 10 May 2020 Update or later.

Only available on select Samsung devices (see list below)

Your Android device and PC need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

In the latest versions of Your Phone, the streaming app feature appears much improved, feels a lot smoother, with faster start-ups, and your handset can still be used for other activities even while an app is being streamed to your PC.

Do our Samsung-using readers use this feature a lot? Let us know below.