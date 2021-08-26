Microsoft announces Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle

Microsoft today confirmed that Halo Infinite will be launching on December 8th. Along with the announcement, Microsoft revealed two limited edition pieces of hardware to celebrate of Halo’s 20th anniversary.

Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armor there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue. To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles.



Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 Ready for any mission with a custom design inspired by the Master Chief’s iconic armor, this controller features a battle-worn, matte metallic green with an iridium gold D-pad and comes with an arsenal of swappable components and a custom carrying case emblazoned with the iconic UNSC insignia. For that Spartan-like precision, use the custom thumbstick tension adjustment tool that you can even wear like a dog-tag so you’re always ready to fine-tune your combat experience. When you’re not using your controller, keep it powered up on the laser-etched charging dock or with the custom charging cable. And, when Halo Infinite releases, don’t forget to show off this one-of-a-kind design in multiplayer sessions with an exclusive Halo Elite controller weapon charm only available with the purchase of the Halo Infinite Elite controller.



These limited-edition pieces of hardware will be available on November 15th.

Here’s how you can pre-order the above:

This Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X is available for pre-order starting today for $549.99 USD.

The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 is available for pre-order today for $199.99 USD

Source: Microsoft