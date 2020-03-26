Microsoft releases Xbox New Tab extension for gamers

Microsoft has recently released a new extension for Microsoft Edge browser. This Xbox New Tab extension allows you to see exclusive HD wallpapers from your favorite Xbox games on your Edge browser new tab page. With Xbox New Tab extension, you can personalize your new tab with themes from:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Battletoads
- Bleeding Edge
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears 5
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Outer Worlds
- Sea of Thieves
- State of Decay 2
- Wasteland 3
- Xbox Game Pass
In addition to wallpaper, you can also get quick access to the top live streams from Mixer and Twitch, quick links to content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and more.
Download the Xbox New Tab extension here from Microsoft.
