Microsoft releases Xbox New Tab extension for gamers

Microsoft has recently released a new extension for Microsoft Edge browser. This Xbox New Tab extension allows you to see exclusive HD wallpapers from your favorite Xbox games on your Edge browser new tab page. With Xbox New Tab extension, you can personalize your new tab with themes from:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Battletoads

Bleeding Edge

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

Wasteland 3

Xbox Game Pass

In addition to wallpaper, you can also get quick access to the top live streams from Mixer and Twitch, quick links to content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and more.

Download the Xbox New Tab extension here from Microsoft.