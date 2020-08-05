Microsoft’s removal of a 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription has led to many believing that the company will be cutting their online gaming subscription.

As rumours continue to circulate, Microsoft has made moves to make the removal of Xbox Live speculation appear more concrete as the updated terms and services agreement for Xbox services has cut mentions of the online subscription.

Instead of referring to their online service as Xbox Live, Microsoft’s new Services Agreements refers to the online Xbox services as the “Xbox online service”.

“In the Xbox section and throughout the Terms, we’ve updated the Xbox heading [and] changed Xbox Live to refer to Xbox online service,” reads the newly updated agreement clause.

XBL is still referred to by name in some clauses of the terms and agreements but a lot lot the agreement’s have seen the name change.