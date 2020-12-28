Xbox gamers can now donate Microsoft Rewards points to the COVID19 Fund

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Xbox Rewards

You can earn Microsoft Rewards points simply by playing games on your Xbox. Xbox players can now fight against COVID-19 by donating their Rewards points to the COVID19 Fund for World Health Organization. Now through the end of the year, Microsoft Rewards will be matching all point donations to the COVID19 Fund for WHO.

If you are interested in donating your points, you can do it here. If you are not already a Microsoft Rewards member, sign up for free through the Microsoft Rewards app on your Xbox One or online at microsoftrewards.com.

Source: UN Foundation

