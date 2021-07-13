Microsoft’s Xbox Family Settings app now allows parents to manage kids’ spending

Deals

Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 15-month subscription with Norton 360 Antivirus available for $74.99 You can now get a 15-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription for just $75 from Newegg. In addition to the discount, you will also get Norton 360 Standard antivirus 15-month subscription for ...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds available for just $119 The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now available for just $119.99 from Amazon’s Woot, you can find the deal here. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last ...

Deal Alert: Google Pixel 3a(renewed) now available at $109 The Pixel 3a(renewed) is now available at a price point of $109, down from $139 at Amazon. Google Pixel 3a is a mid-range smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, an...

Deal Alert: Massive $388 discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Microsoft Surface Pro 7(8GB/256GB) is now available at a discounted price. The Surface Pro 7 with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage is now available at a price point of $941.25, do...

Deal Alert: OnePlus 8(renewed) is now available at $332 OnePlus 8(renewed) is now available at a discounted price at Amazon. The smartphone offers flagship-tier hardware at an affordable price and is now selling at $332, down from $545. You can b...

Deal Alert: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker(renewed) discoun... Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is now available at $140, down from $200. So, if you do the math, that’s a straight $60 discount! Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a small, portable, waterproof Blu...

Doorbuster Deal: Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB AT&T model available for just ... Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. Amazon’s Woot now has a great deal on Surface Duo AT...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus discounted at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus truly wireless earbuds are now available at discounted price at Amazon. You can now buy the product at a price point of $99.99, down from $149.99. So, the truly ...

Deal Alert: Unlocked Google Pixel 4(renewed) is now available at $235 Amazon is offering a $260 discount on the Pixel 4(renewed) smartphone. The smartphone is now available at a price point of $235, down from $495 — $260 cheaper than the original price. You ...