Microsoft to acquire Xandr advertising marketplace from AT&T

Microsoft today announced that it will acquire Xandr, a global programmatic advertising marketplace, from AT&T. Through this acquisition, AT&T believes that Microsoft and Xandr can shape the digital ad marketplace of the future. Xandr’s current offering complements Microsoft’s current advertising offerings. Xandr will help Microsoft to accelerate delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the open web.

“Microsoft’s shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr. We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft’s digital advertising and retail media capabilities,” said Xandr’s EVP and GM Mike Welch.

“With Xandr’s talent and technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping tomorrow’s digital ad marketplace into one that respects consumer privacy preferences, understands publishers’ relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals,” said Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft.

Early this year, Microsoft announced the renewal of a global contract with Xandr. Microsoft extended its use of Xandr’s sell-side platform, Xandr Monetize, and its Global Supply Evangelism relationship with Xandr. Microsoft also increased its marketing spend that runs through Xandr’s Invest DSP and extended the Microsoft Audience Network demand platform to bid in the Xandr Marketplace.

With multiple consumer web properties, including Microsoft News, MSN and Outlook.com, Microsoft will use Xandr’s technology solutions to connect its unique audiences programmatically to advertisers through both video and omnichannel demand at scale.

Source: AT&T