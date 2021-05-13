IDC: Microsoft captured 16.6% of worldwide public cloud market in 2020

IDC today released its Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker report. As per the report, global cloud market grew 24.1% year over year in 2020 with revenues totaling $312 billion.

Microsoft captured 16.6% of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), System Infrastructure Software as a Service (SISaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. As expected, Amazon was the top player with 24.1% market share. Unlike Amazon, Microsoft also has a strong presence in SaaS market. In 2H 2020, Microsoft had 8.7% of the SaaS market which was led by Salesforce with 9.3% market share.

Spending continued to consolidate in 2020 with the combined revenue of the top 5 public cloud service providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Google, and Oracle) capturing 38% of the worldwide total and growing 32% year over year. Thanks to an expanding portfolio of SaaS and SISaaS offerings, Microsoft now shares the top position with Amazon Web Services in the whole public cloud services market with both companies holding 12.8% revenue share for the year.

