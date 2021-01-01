The ongoing attempt to secure Donald Trump a second term despite losing the Presidential Election normally has very little relevance to the battle between Microsoft Word and Google Docs, but occasionally we have strange intersections.

Such is the case today when U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert lawsuit in Federal Court to recognize Vice President Mike Pence’s power to ignore electoral votes in contested states was frustrated by a late submission, according to Gohmert’s team due to issues converting from Google Docs to Microsoft Word.

The team has asked to be allowed to submit their case late, saying:

UNOPPOSED PLAINTIFFS’ MOTION TO FILE RESPONSIVE BRIEF LATE Come now the Plaintiffs, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-1), Tyler Bowyer, Nancy Cottle, Jake Hoffman, Anthony Kern, James R. Lamon, Sam Moorhead, Robert Montgomery, Loraine Pellegrino, Greg Safsten, Kelli Ward, and Michael Ward, by and through their undersigned counsel, and request that this Court allow Plaintiffs to file their responsive brief one hour late. In support thereof, Plaintiffs state:

Plaintiffs have employed a team of lawyers to prepare their responsive brief. During the course of preparation, Plaintiffs’ counsel have encountered numerous technical incompatibilities in the software versions between Google Docs and Microsoft Word resulting in editing difficulties and text problems.

It, of course, does not bode well for the case that the team is struggling with basic IT tasks, but when one is trying to overturn the result of 150 million people voting and hundreds of years of peaceful transition of government I guess the Gohmert team have other preoccupations.

Via Reporter Johnathan Swan