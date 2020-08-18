Microsoft’s upcoming wireless keyboard with a mysterious key leaked online

An upcoming wireless keyboard from Microsoft got leaked online today. It also comes with a separate number pad that provides greater flexibility for workspace setup. As you can see from the image above, this keyboard will come with a dedicated Bluetooth key and you can switch between three connected devices using it.

Also, there is a mysterious key next to the right Alt key. Have a closer look at it below.

We are not sure about the functionality of this new key. If you have any idea, please let us know in the comments section below.

Source: WalkingCat