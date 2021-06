Yesterday, Microsoft released a new tool called PC Health Check that can be used to check whether your PC is eligible for Windows 11 or not. Today, Microsoft released a new version of PC Health Check app that can show why your device is ineligible for Windows 11. For example, this app can now provide a message like your processor is not supported by Windows 11 or you don’t have SecureBoot enabled, etc.

You can download the updated Windows PC Health Check app here for free.