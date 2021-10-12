Microsoft releases Windows Holographic version 21H2 with a brand new feature for HoloLens 2

CSP changes for reporting HoloLens details – New CSPs to query data.

Using MDM and need to know if your devices are running low on space, or want to know which networks they are connected to? Try out these new CSPs to check.

Improved update restart detection and notifications – New enabled policies and UX for updates.

For better control over when your devices restart, use these new update policies to have better control. Users on the device will have notice of when the device is required to restart.

Smart Retry for app updates – Allows IT Admins to scheduled retries to update apps.

Sometimes things don’t go as planned the first time. If your app failed to download due to a spotty network or someone turned off the device before the download finished, you can configure this smart retry policy to attempt again based on your needs, like a specific time of day or sign in.

Use only private store apps only for Microsoft Store – Configure the store app to show only apps from an organization.

Do you use Microsoft Store for Business? Want your employees to be able to access your apps, but also want to make sure they aren’t playing RoboRaid? Use this policy to limit the store to only show your company apps.

Use WDAC and LOB apps – This allows IT Admins to use their own apps and still use WDAC to block other apps.

Need to deploy your own apps, but block another? Now you can do that. You can add an additional line of policy around your own app to allow it in WDAC configurations so you can have more control of what’s available to use on your HoloLens devices.