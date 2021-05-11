Microsoft releases Windows Holographic version 21H1 update for HoloLens 2 devices

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Holographic, version 21H1 for HoloLens 2 devices. This update comes with several improvements including the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser, improved settings app, ‘Swipe to type’ keyboard, and more. Find the full change log below.
|Feature Name
|Short description
|Target Audience
|New Microsoft Edge
|The new, Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is now available for HoloLens 2.
|End User
|WebXR and 360 Viewer
|Try immersive web experiences and 360 video playback.
|End User
|New Settings app
|The legacy Settings app is being replaced by an updated version with new features and settings.
|End User
|Display color calibration
|Select an alternative color profile for your HoloLens 2 display.
|End User
|Default app picker
|Choose which app should launch for each file or link type.
|End User
|Per app volume control
|Control app level volume independently from system volume.
|End User
|Install web apps
|Install web apps on HoloLens 2, like Microsoft Office, with the new Microsoft Edge browser.
|End User
|Swipe to type
|Use the tip of your finger to “swipe” words on the holographic keyboard.
|End User
|Power menu from Start
|On Start Menu, restart and shut down HoloLens device.
|End User
|Multiple users listed on Sign in screen
|Display multiple user accounts on the Sign in screen.
|End User
|USB-C External Microphone Support
|Use USB-C microphones for apps and / or Remote Assist.
|End User
|Visitor Auto-logon for Kiosks
|Enables the auto-logon on Visitor accounts to be used for Kiosk modes.
|IT Admin
|New AUMIDs for new apps in Kiosk mode
|AUMIDs for new Settings and Edge apps.
|IT Admin
|Improved Kiosk mode failure handing
|Kiosk mode looks for Global Assigned Access before empty start menu.
|IT Admin
|New SettingsURIs for Page Settings Visibility
|20+ new SettingsURIs for Settings/PageVisibilityList policy.
|IT Admin
|Configure Fallback Diagnostics
|Setting Fallback Diagnostic Behavior in Settings App.
|IT Admin
|Share things with nearby devices
|Share files or URLs from a HoloLens to a PC.
|All
|New OS diagnostic traces
|New troubleshooter in Settings for OS updates.
|IT Admin
|Delivery Optimization Preview
|Reduce bandwidth consumption for downloads from multiple HoloLens devices.
|IT Admin
In order to update to this latest 21H1 build, HoloLens 2 must be running the February 2021 update (build 19041.1136) or newer.
Source: Microsoft
