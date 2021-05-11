Microsoft releases Windows Holographic version 21H1 update for HoloLens 2 devices

Deals

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 is $404 cheaper today Amazon is offering a massive $404.3 discount on the Surface Pro 6. The Surface Pro 6 with the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage is now available only at a price point of $1,494.97, dow...

Deal Alert: Dell XPS 13 9360 13.3″ discounted at Amazon Amazon is offering a handsome $500-discount on Dell XPS 13 9360, so purchasing the XPS 13 is now easier than ever before. The XPS lineup is Dell’s premium laptop offering and surely, i...

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Dot(4th Gen) down to its lowest price ever The 4th generation Echo Dot and Smart Plug are now selling at their lowest price. If bought together, you can now get a mouth-watering discount of $35 on the purchase. The all-new 4th genera...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra discounted at Amazon Amazon is offering a massive $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note2o Ultra flagship smartphone. Once you cash in on the deal, the price of the Note20 Ultra comes down to $1,099.99(usually...

Deal Alert: Get Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for just $179 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm smartwatch is now available for just $179 (was $249). Find the deal here at Samsung.com. You can also get the Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm smartwatch for just...

Deal Alert: SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC + Adapter discounted at Amazon Amazon is now selling SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC at a discounted price. The SanDisk 128GB Extreme Plus microSD card along with the adapter is now available at $36.96. You can abou...

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is discounted at Amazon Amazon has made it easier for you to own the Dock 2 by reducing the price. After a handsome $94.65 discount, you can get it for just $165.34(was $260). You can order it from Amazon using the...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now down to its lowest price, and you need to h... Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds are now available for just $90 at the Samsung online store. The wireless earbuds usually cost $150, so effectively, you’re getting a...