Microsoft releases Windows Holographic version 21H1 update for HoloLens 2 devices

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Holographic, version 21H1 for HoloLens 2 devices. This update comes with several improvements including the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser, improved settings app, ‘Swipe to type’ keyboard, and more. Find the full change log below.

Feature NameShort descriptionTarget Audience
New Microsoft EdgeThe new, Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is now available for HoloLens 2.End User
WebXR and 360 ViewerTry immersive web experiences and 360 video playback.End User
New Settings appThe legacy Settings app is being replaced by an updated version with new features and settings.End User
Display color calibrationSelect an alternative color profile for your HoloLens 2 display.End User
Default app pickerChoose which app should launch for each file or link type.End User
Per app volume controlControl app level volume independently from system volume.End User
Install web appsInstall web apps on HoloLens 2, like Microsoft Office, with the new Microsoft Edge browser.End User
Swipe to typeUse the tip of your finger to “swipe” words on the holographic keyboard.End User
Power menu from StartOn Start Menu, restart and shut down HoloLens device.End User
Multiple users listed on Sign in screenDisplay multiple user accounts on the Sign in screen.End User
USB-C External Microphone SupportUse USB-C microphones for apps and / or Remote Assist.End User
Visitor Auto-logon for KiosksEnables the auto-logon on Visitor accounts to be used for Kiosk modes.IT Admin
New AUMIDs for new apps in Kiosk modeAUMIDs for new Settings and Edge apps.IT Admin
Improved Kiosk mode failure handingKiosk mode looks for Global Assigned Access before empty start menu.IT Admin
New SettingsURIs for Page Settings Visibility20+ new SettingsURIs for Settings/PageVisibilityList policy.IT Admin
Configure Fallback DiagnosticsSetting Fallback Diagnostic Behavior in Settings App.IT Admin
Share things with nearby devicesShare files or URLs from a HoloLens to a PC.All
New OS diagnostic tracesNew troubleshooter in Settings for OS updates.IT Admin
Delivery Optimization PreviewReduce bandwidth consumption for downloads from multiple HoloLens devices.IT Admin

In order to update to this latest 21H1 build, HoloLens 2 must be running the February 2021 update (build 19041.1136) or newer.

Source: Microsoft

