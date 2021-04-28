Microsoft releases Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3740.0 to the Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3740.0to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. For Release Preview Channel Insiders, this will be offered as an optional update. Microsoft also mentioned that commercial devices in the Release Preview Channel will not receive this update.

This update includes the following improvement:

We’ve removed nonfunctional hyperlinks from being displayed in the Input Method Editor (IME) candidate window.

Source: Microsoft